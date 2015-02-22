L.R. EswariBorn 18 December 1945
L.R. Eswari
1945-12-18
L.R. Eswari Biography (Wikipedia)
Lourde-Mary Rajeswari Eswari (L. R. Eswari) is a veteran playback singer of the Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema, Malayalam cinema and Kannada cinema industries. She also sang in other languages like Hindi, Tulu, and English. She has won Kalaimamani, the Tamil Nadu's state award, for her contributions to the film industry.
