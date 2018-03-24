Eva SimonsBorn 27 April 1984
Eva Simons (born April 27, 1984) is a Surinamese Dutch singer-songwriter from Amsterdam. She is best known for her song POLICEMAN and collaborations with artists such as Afrojack and Will.i.Am. In 2012 Simons broke through on the international stage when she featured on the will.i.am single "This Is Love" which reached the top of several charts. In the same year Simons received a BMI songwriting award for her songwriting on "Take Over Control". During her solo career she has released 12 singles, including "Bludfire" which appeared in November 2015.
Take Over Control (feat. Eva Simons)
Escape From Love (T-Mass Remix)
Policeman (feat. Konshens)
This Is Love (feat. Eva Simons)
Policeman (Major Lazer Dubplate) (feat. Konshens)
Policeman (B-Rad Sound Of The Police Edit)
Policeman (GTA Edit) (feat. Konshens)
Unstoppable (Blinders Remix) (feat. Eva Simons)
Renegade (Cazzette Mix)
