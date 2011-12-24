Cyril J. Mockridge (August 6, 1896 – January 18, 1979) was an English film and television composer who scored such films as Cheaper by the Dozen, River of No Return and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the 1955 film Guys and Dolls, and composed the theme music for the television Western series Laramie.

Mockridge spent years as a staff composer for Twentieth Century-Fox, frequently working with Alfred Newman and Alfred's brother Lionel. He is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.