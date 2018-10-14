Christian Frederik Emil Horneman (December 17, 1840 in Copenhagen – June 8, 1906) was a Danish composer, conductor, music publisher, and teacher.

Son of the composer Emil Horneman, C. F. E. Horneman studied at the Leipzig Conservatory with Ignaz Moscheles, Ernst Friedrich Richter, Moritz Hauptmann, and Julius Rietz. After his return to Denmark he composed divertimenti and opera fantasies and began work on the opera Aladdin, the composition of which occupied him for more than twenty years. The overture, completed in 1864, is Horneman's best known work, along with the four-movement suite drawn from incidental music for the Holger Drachmann drama Gurre (also the basis for Arnold Schoenberg's Gurrelieder).

With Gottfred Matthison-Hansen, Edvard Grieg, and others he founded in 1865 the music institute Euterpe to encourage newer Danish music. This was in reaction to the Music Society (Musikforeningen), which was controlled by Niels Wilhelm Gade and JPE Hartmann and was regarded by the younger composers as too conservative. Horneman conducted the organization's concerts.