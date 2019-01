Emma Johnson MBE (born 20 May 1966, Barnet) is a British clarinettist, who was awarded an MBE for services to music in 1996.

In 1984 she won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition, playing one of Crusell's clarinet concertos in the televised final, and went on to win the Bronze Award representing Britain in the subsequent European Young Musician Competition. She also won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 1991 which led to her New York City recital debut at Carnegie hall. She has gone on to become one of the UK's biggest selling classical artists, having sold over half a million discs sold worldwide.