Friction (Japanese: フリクション Hepburn: Frikushon) is a Japanese rock band, formed in 1978. They originally began in 1971 under the name Circle Triangle Square, and are considered to be one of the pioneers of Japan's alternative rock scene. In September 2007, Rolling Stone Japan rated their debut album Atsureki at #21 on its list of the "100 Greatest Japanese Rock Albums of All Time".