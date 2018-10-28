Virginia AstleyBorn 26 September 1959
Virginia Astley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/481320f8-fa5d-4a66-aab7-c69541417466
Virginia Astley Biography (Wikipedia)
Virginia Astley (born 26 September 1959) is an English singer-songwriter most active during the 1980s and 1990s. Her songwriting career started in 1980. Her classical training influenced her as did a desire to be experimental with her music. Although more popular in the Far East, most notably Japan, she remains a cult artist in her native England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Virginia Astley Tracks
Sort by
It's Too Hot To Sleep
Virginia Astley
It's Too Hot To Sleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Too Hot To Sleep
Last played on
A Summer Long Since Passed
Virginia Astley
A Summer Long Since Passed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Summer Long Since Passed
Last played on
Morning: a Summer Long Since Past
Virginia Astley
Morning: a Summer Long Since Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning: a Summer Long Since Past
Last played on
Morning
Virginia Astley
Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning
Last played on
Love's A Lonely Place To Be
Virginia Astley
Love's A Lonely Place To Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love's A Lonely Place To Be
Last played on
Hiding In The Ha Ha
Virginia Astley
Hiding In The Ha Ha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hiding In The Ha Ha
Last played on
With Eyes Wide Open I’m Dreaming
Virginia Astley
With Eyes Wide Open I’m Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Eyes Wide Open I’m Dreaming
Last played on
A Father
Virginia Astley
A Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Father
Last played on
From Gardens Where We Feel Secure
Virginia Astley
From Gardens Where We Feel Secure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Gardens Where We Feel Secure
Last played on
Summer Of Their Dreams
Virginia Astley
Summer Of Their Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Of Their Dreams
Last played on
When The Fields Were On Fire
Virginia Astley
When The Fields Were On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tried To Lose You
The Last Hurrah!!
Tried To Lose You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tried To Lose You
Last played on
Darkness Has Reached Its End
Virginia Astley
Darkness Has Reached Its End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Trovatore
Virginia Astley
Il Trovatore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Trovatore
Last played on
Out On The Lawn I Lie In Bed
Virginia Astley
Out On The Lawn I Lie In Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Long Summer Since Passed
Virginia Astley
A Long Summer Since Passed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Long Summer Since Passed
Last played on
Some Small Hope
Virginia Astley
Some Small Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Small Hope
Last played on
Summer Of Their Dreams
Virginia Astley
Summer Of Their Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Of Their Dreams
Last played on
Playlists featuring Virginia Astley
Virginia Astley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist