Grade 2Formed May 2013
Grade 2
2013-05
Grade 2
Grade 2 is an English band from Ryde on the Isle of Wight. Their music is described as a classic punk sound, which tends towards an Oi! style, and features lyrics about everyday problems.
Grade 2 Tracks
Mr Industry (Live)
Falling Bridges (Live)
Mr Industry
Falling Bridges
Upcoming Events
21
Apr
2019
Grade 2, Dropkick Murphys and The Devil Makes Three
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
23
Apr
2019
Grade 2, Dropkick Murphys and The Devil Makes Three
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
25
Apr
2019
Grade 2, Dropkick Murphys and The Devil Makes Three
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
26
Apr
2019
Grade 2, Dropkick Murphys and The Devil Makes Three
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
