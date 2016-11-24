The Five Du-Tones were an American soul vocal group who enjoyed success in the dance craze era of the early 1960s. The group comprised Willie Guest, Robert Hopkins, LeRoy Joyce, Oscar Watson and James West. They came together while attending Patrick Henry High School in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1957.

With Joyce's mother relocating to Chicago, the group decided to follow her there. With Hopkins and Watson electing to stay in St. Louis, 1960 found the Chicago line-up supplemented by Andrew Butler and Frank McCurrey.

Between 1963 and 1966 the Five Du-Tones recorded nine singles on George Leaner's One-derful Records. "Please Change Your Mind" failed to chart, as did "Come Back Baby". The group's third release in 1963 finally got them noticed: "Shake a Tail Feather" (co-written by Andre Williams and Otha Hayes) was played on R&B stations across the country, but it failed to make the sales and chart position the airplay justified. The track peaked at #28 on the US Billboard R&B chart, and #51 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group continued to record fun dance tunes that helped bridge the gap between doo-wop and soul music. 1963's "The Chicken Astronaut" was an exemplary song of the short-lived "reluctant astronaut" subgenre of space music.