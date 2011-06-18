Los Nemús del Pacífico
Los Nemús del Pacífico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48110c88-e4f5-472b-b6e6-db665aab47e0
Los Nemús del Pacífico Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Nemus del Pacífico are a Colombian salsa music band. They are especially known for son montuno music, as highlighted in their video Los Nemus Del Pacifico: Greatest Hits of Salsa & Son Montuno on Discos Fuentes (2005).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Los Nemús del Pacífico Tracks
Sort by
Todo Tiene Su Fina
Los Nemús del Pacífico
Todo Tiene Su Fina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Todo Tiene Su Fina
Last played on
Los Nemús del Pacífico Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist