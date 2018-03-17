Billy WrightBorn 21 May 1932. Died 28 October 1991
Billy Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4810143a-b39a-43f1-8a8a-8226eecf9388
Billy Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
William Wright (May 21, 1918 or 1932 – October 28, 1991) was a jump blues singer from the U.S. He is considered one of Little Richard's greatest influences in his formative years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Wright Tracks
Sort by
Don't You Want A Man Like Me?
Billy Wright
Don't You Want A Man Like Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054qfpt.jpglink
Don't You Want A Man Like Me?
Last played on
Summer Love (Beyond There Mix)
Billy Wright
Summer Love (Beyond There Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Love (Beyond There Mix)
Last played on
Billy Wright Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist