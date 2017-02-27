31Ø8Formed 31 August 2013
31Ø8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/480ede5e-0782-4ad8-89d4-4fcc192278a4
31Ø8 Tracks
Sort by
Even If There's A Spark
31Ø8
Even If There's A Spark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Even If There's A Spark
Last played on
Into The City
31Ø8
Into The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The City
Last played on
Back to artist