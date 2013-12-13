Méav
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/480e9088-5edc-40fc-850d-975e06109e3f
Méav Biography (Wikipedia)
Méav Ní Mhaolchatha ( MAYV nee WAYL-khah-hah), mononymously known as Méav, is an Irish singer, songwriter and recording artist specialising in the traditional music of her homeland. She was one of the original soloists in the musical ensemble Celtic Woman, which has sold over six million albums. Her solo albums have reached the Billboard World Music Top 10. She sings in multiple languages: English, Irish, French, Latin, Italian and German.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Méav Tracks
Sort by
Songline To Home
Méav
Songline To Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songline To Home
Last played on
Light Flight
Méav
Light Flight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light Flight
Last played on
The Calling
Méav
The Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Calling
Last played on
Méav Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist