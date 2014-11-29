Little Miss CornshucksBorn 26 May 1923. Died 11 November 1999
Little Miss Cornshucks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/480e178a-e940-4e6e-970c-a561bd7dcb9b
Little Miss Cornshucks Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Miss Cornshucks (or Lil' Miss Cornshucks) was the stage name of Mildred Jorman (born Mildred Elizabeth Cummings; May 26, 1923 – November 11, 1999). She was an American rhythm and blues and jazz singer and songwriter. In her stage show from the 1940s and early 1950s she portrayed herself as a simple farm girl. Her vocal style inspired later R&B and soul singers, among them LaVern Baker, Ruth Brown, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Wynona Carr and Billy Wright. Her own career never achieved full recognition in her lifetime.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Miss Cornshucks Tracks
Sort by
Cornshucks Blues
Little Miss Cornshucks
Cornshucks Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornshucks Blues
Last played on
Try a Little Tenderness
Little Miss Cornshucks
Try a Little Tenderness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qbc8.jpglink
Try a Little Tenderness
Last played on
No Teasing Around
Little Miss Cornshucks
No Teasing Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Teasing Around
Last played on
Rock Me To Sleep
Little Miss Cornshucks
Rock Me To Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qbfb.jpglink
Rock Me To Sleep
Last played on
Papa Tree Top Blues
Little Miss Cornshucks
Papa Tree Top Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qbdd.jpglink
Papa Tree Top Blues
Last played on
Little Miss Cornshucks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist