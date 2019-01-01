Patrick DavisAlternative country-rock, singer/songwriter. Born 12 November 1976
Patrick Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/480e0861-abce-4ab6-9566-7fb88a36b8de
Patrick Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Patrick Davis (born November 12, 1976) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patrick Davis Tracks
Sort by
Patrick Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist