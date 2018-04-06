Mel TaylorBorn 24 September 1933. Died 11 August 1996
Mel Taylor
1933-09-24
Mel Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Mel Taylor (September 24, 1933 – August 11, 1996) was an American musician who was the longtime drummer for the Ventures from 1962 to 1996. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the older brother of Canned Heat bassist Larry Taylor.
Mel Taylor Tracks
