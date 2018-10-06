Vernon HarrellBorn 5 June 1940. Died 5 March 1997
Vernon Harrell
1940-06-05
Vernon Harrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Vernon "Verne" Harrell (June 5, 1940 – March 15, 1997) was an American R&B singer and songwriter.
Vernon Harrell Tracks
Slick Chick
Last played on
