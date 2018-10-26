Daniel Francis Croll (born 18 July 1990) is a British singer-songwriter born in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England. He moved to Liverpool when he was 18 to attend the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA). While at LIPA, he won the national Songwriter of the Year award from the Musicians' Benevolent Fund and was one of eight students picked to have a one-to-one with LIPA founder Sir Paul McCartney. He is currently signed to Communion Music.