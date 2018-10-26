Dan Croll
Daniel Francis Croll (born 18 July 1990) is a British singer-songwriter born in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England. He moved to Liverpool when he was 18 to attend the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA). While at LIPA, he won the national Songwriter of the Year award from the Musicians' Benevolent Fund and was one of eight students picked to have a one-to-one with LIPA founder Sir Paul McCartney. He is currently signed to Communion Music.
- Dan Croll - From Nowherehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052q1mp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052q1mp.jpg2017-05-12T09:19:28.000ZDan Croll performs live for The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052q0w3
Dan Croll - From Nowhere
- Dan Croll - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h3zsp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h3zsp.jpg2013-09-20T14:23:00.000ZBehind The Song 'In/Out' with Dan Croll.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01h3ztz
Dan Croll - Behind The Song
Live Lounge: Dan Croll
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rnc8
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-09-14T01:43:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gqlj3.jpg
14
Sep
2013
Live Lounge: Dan Croll
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T01:43:00
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
