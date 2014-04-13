Nick Magnus (born 1 February 1955 in Emsworth, Hampshire, England) is a British keyboard player, songwriter, composer, arranger, engineer and producer. He is from the progressive school of keyboard players, mostly associated with instrumental and rock music. In 1978-1989 he played, extensively toured and recorded with ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and his flautist brother, John Hackett. He was a vital member of Steve Hackett's band, appearing, in total, on six Hackett studio albums released on Charisma Records and Lamborghini Records in 1979-1984. Magnus' contribution was especially considerable on the 1981 album Cured, which he co-produced, and on which he co-wrote (with Hackett) one song, "Funny Feeling", and also programmed the famous Linn LM-1 drum machine.

Nick Magnus studied piano from years 6-15, cathedral organ from 15-18, self-taught thereafter. He started his professional musical career in early 1976 with the symphonic rock band, The Enid. Then he spent two years with the progressive rock group Autumn. In 1987 he scored the music to the horror film Bloody New Year, which was directed by Norman J. Warren.