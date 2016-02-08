Space Art
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48048168-3a11-4f6f-9a07-2be65eb28783
Space Art Biography (Wikipedia)
Space Art was a French electronic duo consisting of Dominique Perrier on keyboards and late French drummer Roger Rizzitelli. They released three albums between 1977 and 1981. Their music is often described as cosmic synth pop. The duo are considered pioneers of the French electronic genre. In 1981 they opened for Jean-Michel Jarre at his China Tour; Perrier later played keyboards on most Jarre albums.
A tribute record was released in 2012 by Perrier and his new band, remaking some Space Art tracks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Space Art Tracks
Sort by
Onyx
Space Art
Onyx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Onyx
Last played on
Love Machine
Space Art
Love Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Machine
Last played on
Space Art Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist