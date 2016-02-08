Space Art was a French electronic duo consisting of Dominique Perrier on keyboards and late French drummer Roger Rizzitelli. They released three albums between 1977 and 1981. Their music is often described as cosmic synth pop. The duo are considered pioneers of the French electronic genre. In 1981 they opened for Jean-Michel Jarre at his China Tour; Perrier later played keyboards on most Jarre albums.

A tribute record was released in 2012 by Perrier and his new band, remaking some Space Art tracks.