Born 26 May 1986
Adam Kantor
1986-05-26
Adam Kantor Biography
Adam Kantor is an American actor and singer. He is best known for his roles on Broadway, most notably Mark Cohen in the closing cast of Rent, which was captured in Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway, Motel in the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof, and as an original cast member in The Band's Visit.
Miracle of Miracles
