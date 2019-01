Banjara: a Ravi Shankar raga

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059kr8f.jpg

2017-07-24T14:39:00.000Z

Sitar player Gaurav Mazumdar plays music by his guru, the great Ravi Shankar, on In Tune.

