Franca Masu (born 1962 in Alghero, Sardinia, Italy) is the best known singer songwriter working in the Catalan Algherese dialect. At her debut Tony Scott declared her "one of Italy's top vocal talents". Her songs often incorporate the work of Algherese poets. She also sings in Portuguese. She has released five CDs and has performed concerts in the city of Alghero, throughout Sardinia, in Italy and across Europe.