Franca MasuBorn 1962
Franca Masu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47f9bd13-ca39-408b-b467-f25eb56de3d7
Franca Masu Biography (Wikipedia)
Franca Masu (born 1962 in Alghero, Sardinia, Italy) is the best known singer songwriter working in the Catalan Algherese dialect. At her debut Tony Scott declared her "one of Italy's top vocal talents". Her songs often incorporate the work of Algherese poets. She also sings in Portuguese. She has released five CDs and has performed concerts in the city of Alghero, throughout Sardinia, in Italy and across Europe.
Franca Masu Tracks
Lo nassaiolo
Franca Masu
Lo nassaiolo
Lo nassaiolo
Last played on
Miyona morena
Franca Masu
Miyona morena
Miyona morena
Last played on
