D-A-DDanish rock band Disneyland After Dark. Formed 1982
D-A-D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47f94b87-c184-4a9a-9f17-7c4e7e5abeff
D-A-D Biography (Wikipedia)
D-A-D is a Danish rock band. It was originally named "Disneyland After Dark", but got renamed to avoid a lawsuit from The Walt Disney Company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
D-A-D Tracks
Sort by
Sleeping My Day Away
D-A-D
Sleeping My Day Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping My Day Away
Last played on
Rim Of Hell
D-A-D
Rim Of Hell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rim Of Hell
Last played on
D-A-D Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist