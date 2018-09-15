Bull Moose JacksonBorn 22 April 1919. Died 31 July 1989
Bull Moose Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47f8bda1-f1f1-48d1-a02e-473aac07d418
Bull Moose Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Clarence "Bull Moose" Jackson (April 22, 1919 – July 31, 1989) was an American blues and rhythm-and-blues singer and saxophonist, who was most successful in the late 1940s. He is sometimes considered a performer of dirty blues, because of the suggestive nature of some of his songs, such as "I Want a Bowlegged Woman" and "Big Ten Inch Record".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bull Moose Jackson Tracks
Sort by
Big Fat Mamas Are Back In Style Again
Bull Moose Jackson
Big Fat Mamas Are Back In Style Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Fat Mamas Are Back In Style Again
Last played on
Big Ten Inch Record
Bull Moose Jackson
Big Ten Inch Record
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Ten Inch Record
Last played on
Nosey Joe
Bull Moose Jackson
Nosey Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nosey Joe
Last played on
I Know Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well
Bull Moose Jackson
I Know Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Ten Inch
Bull Moose Jackson
Big Ten Inch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Ten Inch
Last played on
I Know Who Threw The Whiskey In
Bull Moose Jackson
I Know Who Threw The Whiskey In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Who Threw The Whiskey In
Last played on
Keep Your Big Mouth Shut
Bull Moose Jackson
Keep Your Big Mouth Shut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Your Big Mouth Shut
Last played on
Bull Moose Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist