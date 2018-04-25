Helen WardBorn 19 September 1916. Died 21 April 1998
Helen Ward
1916-09-19
Helen Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Ward (September 19, 1913 – April 21, 1998) was an American jazz singer. She appeared on radio broadcasts with WOR and WNYC. She also worked as a staff musician at WNYC.
Helen Ward Tracks
Goody Goody (feat. Helen Ward)
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Goody Goody (feat. Helen Ward)
Goody Goody (feat. Helen Ward)
Last played on
The Glory of Love
Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
The Glory of Love
The Glory of Love
Last played on
Too Good To Be True
Helen Ward
Too Good To Be True
Too Good To Be True
Last played on
Sing me a swing song
Hoagy Carmichael
Sing me a swing song
Sing me a swing song
Performer
Last played on
These foolish things
Benny Goodman & Helen Ward
These foolish things
These foolish things
Performer
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
Helen Ward
Too Marvellous For Words
Too Marvellous For Words
Last played on
Heart And Soul
Helen Ward
Heart And Soul
Heart And Soul
Last played on
