Brigitte is a French indie folk musical duo formed in 2008 by Sylvie Hoarau (the brunette) and Aurélie Saada (the blonde). Their 2011 debut full-length album Et vous, tu m'aimes ?, went platinum in France. It is sold through both French and the U.S. iTunes Store.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia