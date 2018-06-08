KareliaFrench metal group. Formed 2000
Karelia
2000
Karelia Biography (Wikipedia)
Karelia is a French heavy metal band created in 2000 by Lionel Vest and Matthieu Kleiber.
Karelia Tracks
Hot Sun (Road Trip)
Hot Sun (Road Trip)
Hot Sun (Road Trip)
Vanity Label
Vanity Label
Vanity Label
