Juicy LucyBritish blues rock. Formed 1969
Juicy Lucy
1969
Juicy Lucy Biography (Wikipedia)
Juicy Lucy is a British blues rock band officially formed on 1st October 1969. After the demise of The Misunderstood, Juicy Lucy was formed by steel guitarist Glenn Ross Campbell, and prolific Blackburn saxophonist Chris Mercer. The group later recruited vocalist Ray Owen, guitarist Neil Hubbard, bassist Keith Ellis, and drummer Pete Dobson.
The band name was inspired by a character in The Virgin Soldiers (1966) by Leslie Thomas.
Juicy Lucy Tracks
Pretty Woman
Juicy Lucy
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman
Who Do You Love
Juicy Lucy
Who Do You Love
Who Do You Love
Just One Time
Juicy Lucy
Just One Time
Just One Time
