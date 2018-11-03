Juicy Lucy is a British blues rock band officially formed on 1st October 1969. After the demise of The Misunderstood, Juicy Lucy was formed by steel guitarist Glenn Ross Campbell, and prolific Blackburn saxophonist Chris Mercer. The group later recruited vocalist Ray Owen, guitarist Neil Hubbard, bassist Keith Ellis, and drummer Pete Dobson.

The band name was inspired by a character in The Virgin Soldiers (1966) by Leslie Thomas.