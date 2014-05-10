James Albert Bowen (born November 30, 1937) is an American record producer and former rockabilly singer. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and holds an MBA with honors from Belmont University. He lives with his wife Ginger in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bowen is responsible for bringing Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood together. He is also responsible for teaming Nancy up with Mel Tillis for their album, Mel & Nancy.