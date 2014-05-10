Jimmy BowenBorn 30 November 1937
Jimmy Bowen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47ebab18-48dd-4ff3-afd6-3fbc490e3b51
Jimmy Bowen Biography (Wikipedia)
James Albert Bowen (born November 30, 1937) is an American record producer and former rockabilly singer. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and holds an MBA with honors from Belmont University. He lives with his wife Ginger in Phoenix, Arizona.
Bowen is responsible for bringing Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood together. He is also responsible for teaming Nancy up with Mel Tillis for their album, Mel & Nancy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Bowen Tracks
Sort by
MY BABY`S GONE
Jimmy Bowen
MY BABY`S GONE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MY BABY`S GONE
Last played on
I'm Stickin' With You
Jimmy Bowen
I'm Stickin' With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Stickin' With You
Last played on
Jimmy Bowen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist