Alain Macklovitch (born March 30, 1982), known by his stage name A-Trak, is a Canadian DJ, turntablist, record producer, and music label executive. He is the owner of the record label Fool's Gold which was founded in 2007, and is credited for developing the careers of artists such as Kid Cudi, Danny Brown, and Flosstradamus. A-Trak's career has spanned nearly two decades, leading Rolling Stone to name him one of the 50 Most Important People in EDM. A-Trak is also part of the DJ duo Duck Sauce with Armand Van Helden, which was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for their song "Barbra Streisand". A-Trak was featured on the covers of Billboard and Complex and recently appeared in campaigns for Adidas, Grey Goose, Converse and Cadillac. A-Trak has also penned a number of articles for The Huffington Post and owns the travel website Infinite Legroom. After residing in Brooklyn for many years, he now calls Los Angeles home.