A‐Trak Biography (Wikipedia)
Alain Macklovitch (born March 30, 1982), known by his stage name A-Trak, is a Canadian DJ, turntablist, record producer, and music label executive. He is the owner of the record label Fool's Gold which was founded in 2007, and is credited for developing the careers of artists such as Kid Cudi, Danny Brown, and Flosstradamus. A-Trak's career has spanned nearly two decades, leading Rolling Stone to name him one of the 50 Most Important People in EDM. A-Trak is also part of the DJ duo Duck Sauce with Armand Van Helden, which was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for their song "Barbra Streisand". A-Trak was featured on the covers of Billboard and Complex and recently appeared in campaigns for Adidas, Grey Goose, Converse and Cadillac. A-Trak has also penned a number of articles for The Huffington Post and owns the travel website Infinite Legroom. After residing in Brooklyn for many years, he now calls Los Angeles home.
A‐Trak Tracks
Sort by
Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
DJs Got To Dance More (Vladimir Cauchemar Remix) (feat. Todd Terry)
DJs Gotta Dance More (feat. Todd Terry)
Ride For Me (feat. Young Thug & 24 Hrs)
In Arms (A-Trak Remix)
Voulez-Vous (A-Trak's Swedish Cut-Up)
DJs Gotta Dance More
DJ's Gotta Dance (Cassius Burnin' Mix) (feat. Todd Terry)
DJs Gotta Dance (Cassius Burnin Mix) (feat. Todd Terry)
DJ's Gotta Dance More (Cassius Remix)
Dumbo Drop (Gammer Remix)
Magnets (A-Trak Remix) (feat. Lorde)
Sylvia Says (A-Trak Remix)
DJs Gotta Dance More (feat. Todd Terry)
Prayer Hands
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Creamfields: 2012
A‐Trak Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Diplo
-
"I've about 10,000 songs" Diplo explains his 'unreleased' productions
-
"I wanna work with J Hus" Diplo's next collaboration?
-
"One guy has a USB, and he shares it with 10 million people." Diplo's story of music discovery in Cuba.
-
'You gotta pay attention more to the music than your fanbase' - Diplo talks Bieber switching up genres
-
Diplo - Too Late (T in the Park 2016)
-
Diplo on the other side of the mic
-
Diplo Alarm Call