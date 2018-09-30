The Zagreb Quartet (Zagrebački Kvartet), also known as the Zagreb String Quartet (Zagrebački Gudački Kvartet) is a Zagreb–based string quartet formed in 1919. The oldest Croatian chamber ensemble, they have played at more than 3,000 concerts on all continents, recorded more than 60 albums and won numerous domestic and foreign awards, including the Vladimir Nazor Award for lifetime achievement in 2009.

From the beginning, the quartet’s repertoire has included traditional and modern compositions by both international and Croatian composers. The Zagreb Quartet has appeared in many of the world’s major concert halls including those of Berlin, Bonn, London, Milan, Amsterdam, Budapest, Warsaw, Ankara, Istanbul, New York and Sydney.