Doc CheathamBorn 13 June 1905. Died 2 June 1997
Doc Cheatham
Adolphus Anthony Cheatham, better known as Doc Cheatham (June 13, 1905 – June 2, 1997), was a jazz trumpeter, singer, and bandleader.
I Got A Right To Sing The Blues
Doc Cheatham
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Foots Thomas, Andy Brown, Irving Randolph, Doc Cheatham, Garvin Bushell, Claude Jones, Morris White, DePriest Wheeler, Keg Johnson, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright & Benny Payne
I'll Be Seeing You
Billie Holiday
