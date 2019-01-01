Sylvia Jane Hutton (née Kirby, born December 9, 1956), known professionally by her first name Sylvia during the 1980s, is an American country music and country pop singer and songwriter. Her biggest hit, a crossover chart topper, was her single "Nobody" in 1982. It reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 9 on the Cashbox Top 100, and number 1 on the Billboard Country Singles chart. The song earned her a gold record certification and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Her other country chart hits include "Drifter" (number 1 in 1981), "Fallin' in Love", "Tumbleweed" and "Snapshot". In 1982, she was named Female Vocalist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. She is also credited with making the first "concept" music video clip to air on Country Music Television (CMT), with "The Matador".