Dolores Fuller
Born 10 March 1923. Died 9 May 2011
Dolores Fuller
1923-03-10
Dolores Fuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolores Agnes Fuller (née Eble; March 10, 1923 – May 9, 2011) was an American actress and songwriter best known as the one-time girlfriend of the low-budget film director Ed Wood. She played the protagonist's girlfriend in Glen or Glenda, co-starred in Wood's Jail Bait, and had a minor role in his Bride of the Monster. Later, Elvis Presley recorded a number of her songs written for his films.
Dolores Fuller Tracks
One More Chance Lord
