BlowflyUS funk/soul vocalist Clarence Reid. Born 14 February 1939. Died 17 January 2016
Blowfly
1939-02-14
Blowfly Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Henry Reid (February 14, 1939 – January 17, 2016) was an American musician, songwriter and producer, also known by the stage name and alternate persona Blowfly.
Blowfly Tracks
S**tting On The Dock Of The Bay
