The Poets were a Scottish blues, freakbeat and psychedelic pop band, who were managed and produced by Andrew Loog Oldham. Some of their singles were released on his Immediate Records label. Their cover version of "Baby Don't You Do It", was produced by Immediate in-house record producer, Paul Raven (Gary Glitter).

Musically the band's style contained elements of both the hard R&B of the early Small Faces (both bands would cover "Baby Don't You Do It") and The Action along with the more melodic sounds of The Kinks, The Searchers and the later period Small Faces Visually they sported an Edwardian look similar to the early Kinks with matching velvet jackets, ruffled shirts, tight pants, Beatle Boots and shag haircuts. Within the West of Scotland however, their look was interpreted as based on the Poet Rabbie Burns appearance in paintings of the time.

Their 1964 single "Now We're Thru'" was a #31 hit in the UK. However, later singles were not chart successes outside Scotland, and no full album was completed.