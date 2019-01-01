Jan Vayne (pseudonym of Jan Veenje) (June 9, 1966 in Zuidwolde, Drenthe) is a Dutch pianist. He began piano lessons at the age of 4 years and by the time he was 10, he had won his first prize. In 1984 Vayne began his study at the conservatorium in Zwolle and he graduated with a soloist diploma. He received much acclaim after several appearances on Dutch television talk shows.

He has made several CDs and has given many concerts. In 1997 he was invited to perform a concert in the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC to honour President William Clinton's second-term inauguration.

Vayne has in the past worked with DJ and producer Armin van Buuren. Together they made the album Classical Trancelations that is a mixture of trance and classical music.

Jane Vayne regularly gives concerts in collaboration with symphony orchestras, ensembles, musicians, vocalists, harmony orchestras and choirs. In more recent times, Vayne performs together with organist/composer Martin Mans and singer Petra Berger.