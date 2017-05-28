Rufus MüllerBorn 5 February 1959
Rufus Müller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47dbd402-d47a-495b-beb3-0ec86ed36523
Rufus Müller Tracks
Sort by
Sangerfahrt, Op 33 - No 6, Im Mai
Franz Lachner, Christoph Hammer & Rufus Müller
Sangerfahrt, Op 33 - No 6, Im Mai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sangerfahrt, Op 33 - No 6, Im Mai
Composer
Last played on
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Last played on
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Henry Purcell
Ode: fly bold rebellion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Last played on
Der welcher wandert; Tamino mein (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der welcher wandert; Tamino mein (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der welcher wandert; Tamino mein (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-10T00:01:52
10
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-25T00:01:52
25
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-13T00:01:52
13
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist