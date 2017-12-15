Peter Copley (b. Hove, East Sussex, 14 March 1962) is a British composer, cellist and pianist.

As a boy, Copley was a pupil at Brighton College; he went on to study composition at the Royal Academy of Music and privately with Hans Keller. In 1985, he was awarded a Polish government scholarship to study at the Akademia Muzyczna in Krakow with Marek Stachowski. He subsequently completed a master's degree and Doctorate at the University of Sussex.

Copley studied at the Dartington International Summer School in 1981 and 1983; in 2000 he made the first of several recent visits as a teacher and featured composer.

Apart from his composing and performing, Peter is a visiting tutor at Sussex and Oxford Universities and an Associate Lecturer for the Open University, where he is also a Research Associate for the Music Faculty. A significant part of his output consists of educational music.

In 1994, Peter Copley co - founded New Music Brighton, a collective of composers working in the Sussex region.