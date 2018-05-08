Robin GuthrieBorn 4 January 1962
Robin Guthrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383wzw.jpg
1962-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47d7b25e-585b-4c97-b98b-411b21a53379
Robin Guthrie Biography (Wikipedia)
For the English artist, Robin Guthrie, see Robin Guthrie (artist)
Robin Andrew Guthrie (born 4 January 1962) is a Scottish musician, songwriter, composer, record producer and audio engineer, best known as the co-founder of the alternative rock band Cocteau Twins. During his career Guthrie has performed guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, drums and other musical instruments, in addition to programming, sampling and sound processing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robin Guthrie Tracks
Sort by
Sea, Swallow Me
Harold Budd
Sea, Swallow Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383wzw.jpglink
Sea, Swallow Me
Last played on
Dice
Robin Guthrie
Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383wzw.jpglink
Dice
Last played on
Blind
Mark Gardener
Blind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg32l.jpglink
Blind
Last played on
Horse Heaven
Robin Guthrie
Horse Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383wzw.jpglink
Horse Heaven
Last played on
Warmed By The Winter Sun
Robin Guthrie
Warmed By The Winter Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383wzw.jpglink
Warmed By The Winter Sun
Last played on
Sparkle
Robin Guthrie
Sparkle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383wzw.jpglink
Sparkle
Last played on
Robin Guthrie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist