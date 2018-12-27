Wynonna Ellen Judd (born Christina Claire Ciminella; May 30, 1964) is an American country music singer. Her solo albums and singles are all credited to the single name Wynonna. She first rose to fame in the 1980s alongside her mother Naomi in the country music duo The Judds. They released seven albums on Curb Records in addition to 26 singles, of which 14 were number-one hits.

The Judds disbanded in 1991 and Wynonna began a solo career, also on Curb. In her solo career, she has released eight studio albums, a live album, a holiday album, and two compilation albums, in addition to more than 20 singles. Her first three singles were "She Is His Only Need", "I Saw the Light," and "No One Else on Earth". All three reached number one on the U.S. country singles charts consecutively, as did "Only Love" (1993) and "To Be Loved by You" (1996). Three of her albums are certified platinum or higher by the RIAA. Her most recent recording was Sing: Chapter 1, released on February 3, 2009, and she released "Something You Can't Live Without" in March 2013. Wynonna is most recognized for her musical work, although she has also pursued other interests starting in the 2000s, including writing, acting, and philanthropy.