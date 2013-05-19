Connie EvingsonBorn 1962
Connie Evingson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47d52ecb-a072-4887-9419-246d40f64efd
Connie Evingson Biography (Wikipedia)
Connie Evingson (born in Hibbing, Minnesota) is an American singer who performs jazz and pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Connie Evingson Tracks
Sort by
I Cover The Waterfront
Connie Evingson
I Cover The Waterfront
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cover The Waterfront
Last played on
Django's Premonition
Connie Evingson
Django's Premonition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Django's Premonition
Last played on
Connie Evingson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist