Imaginary Cities
2010
Imaginary Cities
Imaginary Cities is a Canadian indie pop band based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The band consists of multi-instrumentalist Rusty Matyas, formerly of The Waking Eyes and a sometime collaborator with The Weakerthans, and vocalist Marti Sarbit.
Imaginary Cities
Marry The Sea (Schlachthofbronx Edit)
