Billy WilliamsUS singer, active 1930-1960. Born 28 December 1910. Died 17 October 1972
Billy Williams
1910-12-28
Billy Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfred Williams (December 28, 1910 – October 17, 1972) was an African-American singer. He had a successful cover recording of Fats Waller's "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter" in 1957. The record sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc. His trademark hook for his songs was to shout "Oh, Yeah" at the end of lyrics.[citation needed]
Billy Williams Tracks
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
When Father Papered the Parlour
When Father Papered the Parlour
The Pied Piper
The Pied Piper
It's mine when you've done with it
Why Can't We Have The Sea In London
Billy Williams Links
