Smith & MightyFormed 1987
Smith & Mighty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47cfcf6b-44d5-4a8d-ad12-47722c88468c
Smith & Mighty Biography (Wikipedia)
Smith & Mighty are a trip hop group from Bristol, consisting of Rob Smith and Ray Mighty. Their first releases, in the late 1980s, were breakbeat covers of "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Walk On By". Both songs entered the UK Singles Chart. Their work was associated with the Bristol sound, a precursor to Trip Hop.
They produced Massive Attack's first single, "Any Love" released in 1988. In 1989, they produced "Wishing on a Star" for Fresh Four, which charted in the UK at number 10.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smith & Mighty Tracks
Sort by
Walk On
Smith & Mighty
Walk On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On
Last played on
Latent Energy
Smith & Mighty
Latent Energy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Latent Energy
Last played on
Walk On By
Smith & Mighty
Walk On By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On By
Last played on
Anyone (feat. Jackie Jackson)
Smith & Mighty
Anyone (feat. Jackie Jackson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anyone (feat. Jackie Jackson)
Last played on
Clash Of The Beats
Smith & Mighty
Clash Of The Beats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clash Of The Beats
Last played on
Brain Scan
Smith & Mighty
Brain Scan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brain Scan
Last played on
Living In Unity
Smith & Mighty
Living In Unity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living In Unity
Last played on
Jungle Man Corner
Smith & Mighty
Jungle Man Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle Man Corner
Last played on
Walk On (feat. Jackie Jackson)
Smith & Mighty
Walk On (feat. Jackie Jackson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On (feat. Jackie Jackson)
Last played on
Conquering Lion
Yabby U
Conquering Lion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Conquering Lion
Last played on
Believers
Smith & Mighty
Believers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Believers
Last played on
Rwanda
Smith & Mighty
Rwanda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rwanda
Last played on
Bassline Fi Blow
Smith & Mighty
Bassline Fi Blow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bassline Fi Blow
Last played on
Time To Rhyme(feauturing The General)
Smith & Mighty
Time To Rhyme(feauturing The General)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Rhyme(feauturing The General)
Last played on
Bi Line Fi Blow
Smith & Mighty
Bi Line Fi Blow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bi Line Fi Blow
Last played on
Time To Rhyme
Smith & Mighty
Time To Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Rhyme
Last played on
Anyone Who Had A Heart
Smith & Mighty
Anyone Who Had A Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anyone Who Had A Heart
Last played on
U Dub
Smith & Mighty
U Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Dub
Last played on
Anyone (Featuring Jackie Jackson)
Smith & Mighty
Anyone (Featuring Jackie Jackson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smith & Mighty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist