Smith & Mighty are a trip hop group from Bristol, consisting of Rob Smith and Ray Mighty. Their first releases, in the late 1980s, were breakbeat covers of "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Walk On By". Both songs entered the UK Singles Chart. Their work was associated with the Bristol sound, a precursor to Trip Hop.

They produced Massive Attack's first single, "Any Love" released in 1988. In 1989, they produced "Wishing on a Star" for Fresh Four, which charted in the UK at number 10.