Jed KurzelComposer and actor, known for The Snowtown Murders (2011), The Babadook (2014) and Dead Europe (2012)
Jed Kurzel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47cebdec-c0ea-42e3-9248-a1c6747fa4cc
Jed Kurzel Biography (Wikipedia)
Jed Danyel Kurzel (born 1976) is an Australian singer-songwriter-guitarist and film composer. He is a founding member of The Mess Hall (from 2001), a blues rock duo. His older brother Justin Kurzel is a film director and screenwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jed Kurzel Tracks
Sort by
Inverness
Jed Kurzel
Inverness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inverness
Last played on
Slow West
Jed Kurzel
Slow West
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow West
Orchestra
Last played on
Babadook Theme
Jed Kurzel
Babadook Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babadook Theme
Last played on
The Babadook Soundtrack
Jed Kurzel
The Babadook Soundtrack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Babadook Soundtrack
Last played on
Jed Kurzel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist