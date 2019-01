Gerald Norman Springer (born February 13, 1944) is an English-born American television presenter, former lawyer, politician, news presenter, actor, and musician. He hosted The Jerry Springer Show, a tabloid talk show, between September 30, 1991 and July 26, 2018 and debuted the Jerry Springer Podcast in 2015. In 2019, he will host a new courtroom show called Judge Jerry.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia