Jerry Springer
Jerry Springer Biography
Gerald Norman Springer (born February 13, 1944) is an English-born American television presenter, former lawyer, politician, news presenter, actor, and musician. He hosted The Jerry Springer Show, a tabloid talk show, between September 30, 1991 and July 26, 2018 and debuted the Jerry Springer Podcast in 2015. In 2019, he will host a new courtroom show called Judge Jerry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
