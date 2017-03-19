Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles
Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles
The Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, are a Roman Catholic religious order, in Gower, Missouri in the United States. The nuns sing together, as part of their daily life of prayer. The group have released a number of recordings of their songs. Both their first two albums of their recorded chants and hymns reached number 1 on the classical traditional Billboard charts in 2013. They were named Billboard's Classical Traditional Artist 2012 and 2013, the first order of nuns to win an award in the history of Billboard magazine. Album sales are used to improve the monastery and pay off the abbey's debt. The music is arranged by the abbess Mother Cecilia.
