Billy Idol Biography (Wikipedia)
William Michael Albert Broad (born 30 November 1955), known professionally as Billy Idol, is an English-American musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. He first achieved fame in the 1970s emerging from the London punk rock scene as a member of Generation X. Subsequently, he embarked on a solo career which led to international recognition and made Idol one of the lead artists during the MTV-driven "Second British Invasion" in the United States. The name "Billy Idol" was inspired by a schoolteacher's description of him as "idle".
Idol began his music career in late 1976 as a guitarist in the punk rock band Chelsea. However, he soon left the group. With his former bandmate Tony James, Idol formed the band Generation X. With Idol as lead singer, the band achieved success in the United Kingdom and released three albums on Chrysalis Records before disbanding. In 1981, Idol moved to New York City to pursue his solo career in collaboration with guitarist Steve Stevens. His debut studio album, Billy Idol (1982), was a commercial success. With music videos for singles "Dancing with Myself" and "White Wedding" Idol soon became a staple of then-newly established MTV.
- "This is where music's going"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03klj0z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03klj0z.jpg2016-02-24T19:27:00.000ZHow did Billy Idol balance his biggest influences and his punk rock attitude?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03klj2p
"This is where music's going"
- Billy Idol finds his rockstar lookhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kl98q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kl98q.jpg2016-02-24T17:55:00.000ZThe glam rock star on how he came up with his signature image - accidentally.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kl9b7
Billy Idol finds his rockstar look
- Billy Idol - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029z7rf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029z7rf.jpg2015-01-11T15:00:00.000ZJohnnie Walker hears 70s memories from punk, actor and songwriter Billy Idol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02grl2z
Billy Idol - My 70s
- Billy Idol - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029z7rf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029z7rf.jpg2014-12-06T22:00:00.000ZBilly Idol remembers his success in a look back to the 1980s with Sara Cox.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dqpy5
Billy Idol - Interview
Billy Idol Tracks
Sort by
White Wedding
Mony Mony
Rebel Yell
Hot In The City
Hot In The City (Remix)
Eyes Without A Face
To Be a Lover
Dancing With Myself
Latest Billy Idol News
Billy Idol Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Simple Minds
-
Boys on Film - A Night with Duran Duran - BBC Four, 29 June from 9pm
-
Simple Minds Jim Kerr: Why we played Manchester day after attack
-
Simple Minds: "We resisted going acoustic for years and years!"
-
Ask Simple Minds: In Conversation
-
Jim Kerr Interview Part 1
-
Jim Kerr Interview Part 2
-
Jim Kerr chats to Ken about working with KT Tunstall
-
Simple Minds on U2 and punk
-
Simple Minds on Somebody Up There Likes You